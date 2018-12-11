Rap video leads to stabbing in Gonzales

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - A man was stabbed during the production of a rap music video in Gonzales Monday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing happened after a fight broke out outside of an apartment complex off Roddy Road near Church Point Road around 10:15 a.m.
Investigators have identified the victim as an adult male, but have not yet released his name. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition early Monday night following several hours of surgery.
Deputies have arrested Samuel Muse, 39, of Gonzales, and have charged him with attempted second degree murder.
Investigators say it’s not yet clear whether any video of the stabbing itself was captured as part of the production of the rap music video.
