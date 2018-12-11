David: Strong storms possible Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will continue to increase on Wednesday as a powerful area of low pressure develops over Texas. The storm system will move across Louisiana on Thursday.
Widespread rain and storms are likely. Some of the storms could be strong to even severe. There is currently a Level 1 or marginal risk of severe weather for all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.
It will turn windy and colder on Friday with temperatures in the 50s to even upper 40s near Mississippi. A few light showers or drizzle will be possible.
Quiet winter weather resumes this weekend with just a few clouds and seasonably cool temperatures around 60 degrees during the day.
