'Truth isn't truth' tops list of notable quotes in 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial service for her father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. The following quote from her eulogy is among those on a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2018: "We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those that live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (AP)