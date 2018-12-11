Two rescued in Kenner apartment fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two people were rescued from a two-alarm fire at Harper’s Ferry Apartments Monday night.
According to the Kenner City Government Facebook Page, firefighters responded to the fire at 10:21 p.m.
Firefighters found the first floor of the structure engulfed in flames.
Within one minute, the Kenner Fire Department company from Station 39 on Vintage responded from just two blocks away, according to the post.
Ffirefighters were assisted by both the Third District Volunteer Fire Department and the East Bank Consolidated Fire Department, bringing a total of six engines, a ladder truck and rescue squad with 36 fire personnel to battle the fire.
“While the fire is still under investigation,” said Fire Chief Ryan Bergeron,“ all of our first responders came together quickly with no injuries to police, fire, or EMS personnel. Having strong teamwork and practicing with our mutual aid partners promotes safe response when there is a need.”
The two residents rescued from the fire were evaluated by East Jefferson EMS. Kenner Police officers were able to help quickly identify the location of the fire and block Vintage for easier access by fire apparatus. In addition, three dogs and a cat were rescued.
Both Kenner Code Enforcement and Emergency Management officials were on scene. Entergy turned off power to the portion of the apartment complex affected. The American Red Cross was notified for potential assistance to any displaced residents, according to the post.
“I want to thank the Kenner Fire Department and all of the first responders who arrived so quickly and made a big difference for these residents,” Mayor Ben Zahn said. “Working as one team allows all of us to do our best.”
