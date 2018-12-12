Accused Serial Rapist in New Orleans linked to unsolved cases in Kansas City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say 34-year-old Daniel Meridy is a serial rapist and kidnapper.
It was a case back in October that led investigators to Meridy.
They say on Oct. 13, he drove up to a woman walking down South Claiborne and offered her a ride. Once inside Meridy’s SUV, they say he drove her around the corner to 2400 South Johnson Street, forced her down the side alley of an abandoned house, held a knife to her throat and raped her.
According to court documents, that victim took a rape kit at the hospital and police say the test results linked Meridy to several other unsolved rapes. In May of 2016, they say Meridy struck in the 600 block of South Genois Street and used a gun to force a woman to an alley, where he raped her. In September of 2016, they say he raped a woman at gunpoint near the intersection of Washington and Clara.
Meridy has also been linked to a rape in 2015 in the 1800 block of Bayou Road.
Court documents revealed that in each of the four rapes and kidnappings, Meridy’s alleged victims were strangers to him, and in all of the cases, he used either a knife or gun.
Investigators also say the DNA from the New Orleans cases also matched three sexual assaults in Kansas City. Those cases also involved people Meridy didn’t know, and they say he used a gun or a knife.
Meridy appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday, where a public defender asked the court to take into consideration the fact that Meridy has custody of six children, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Judge Harry Cantrell set bond at $1.6 million, and Meridy remains locked up.
