Chef Folse: Carrot and Tri-Colored Cauliflower Salad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Chef John Folse makes Carrot and Tri-Colored Cauliflower Salad.
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 8 Servings
Comment:
I am always looking for different ways to utilize vegetables in unique salads! These colorful carrots and cauliflowers are not only visually appealing, but taste great, too. Serve this salad as a side or add a protein like grilled chicken breast for a light entrée.
Ingredients for Orange Vinaigrette:
1 tsp loosely packed grated orange zest
½ cup fresh orange juice
2 tbsps apple cider vinegar
2 tbsps chopped dried dates
1 tbsp finely chopped shallot
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp kosher salt
½ cup canola oil
Method for Orange Vinaigrette:
In a food processor or blender, process orange zest, orange juice, vinegar, dates, shallot, vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard and kosher salt, 30–60 seconds or until smooth. With processor running, slowly add canola oil through food chute in a steady stream and continue processing until smooth. Set aside.
Ingredients for Salad:
1 pounds carrots, thinly sliced
2 (6-ounce) packages baby rainbow carrots, diagonally sliced
1 pound fresh tri-colored cauliflowers, cut into small florets
1 tbsp kosher salt
2 tbsps apple cider vinegar
1 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped
½ cup toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped
2 ounces crumbled Feta cheese
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Orange Vinaigrette (see above)
Method for Salad:
Toss together carrots, rainbow carrots, kosher salt and apple cider vinegar. Drain in a colander for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cover cauliflowers with salted water and boil1–2 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Drain cauliflowers. Rinse under cold running water until cool and drain again. Rinse carrots under cold running water; drain and pat dry. In a large bowl, toss together carrots, cauliflowers, Orange Vinaigrette, parsley, walnuts and Feta. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Serve immediately. NOTE: To prepare in advance, dress carrots and cauliflowers with vinaigrette, but toss with parsley, walnuts, dates, and cheese just before serving.
