Chef Folse: Carrot and Tri-Colored Cauliflower Salad

Toss together carrots, rainbow carrots, kosher salt and apple cider vinegar. Drain in a colander for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cover cauliflowers with salted water and boil1–2 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Drain cauliflowers. Rinse under cold running water until cool and drain again. Rinse carrots under cold running water; drain and pat dry. In a large bowl, toss together carrots, cauliflowers, Orange Vinaigrette, parsley, walnuts and Feta. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Serve immediately. NOTE: To prepare in advance, dress carrots and cauliflowers with vinaigrette, but toss with parsley, walnuts, dates, and cheese just before serving.