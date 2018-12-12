Coast Guard continues response to Rattle Snake Bayou oil spill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard is continuing to respond to a well discharging a mixture of crude oil, gas, and water near Port Sulphur.
The Coast Guard and Hilcorp are both conducting aerial assessments of the area. Source control crews have controlled the leak, and continue to work to repair the well in attempt to prevent further discharging, according to the report.
According to The Coast Guard, approximately 11,000 feet of hard boom has been deployed. Approximately 4,830 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered so far. There are 116 oil spill response personnel on scene conducting containment and clean-up operations.
Assets being utilized include:
- Ten response vessels
- Five work boats
- Ten marco skimming vessels
- Two drum skimmers
- Ten airboats
- Three drone packages
Also involved in the response are:
- Plaquemines Parish Sherriff's Department
- Plaquemines Office of Environmental Management
- Environmental Safety and Health
- Forefront Emergency Management
- OMI Environmental Solutions
- Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team
- Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
Birds were observed in the affected area but were not able to be captured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is conducting wildlife response operations, according to The Coast Guard.
Hilcorp Energy has published a claims line for those impacted by the incident:
- Claims Phone: (337) 216-4311
- Claims Fax: (337) 216-4435
