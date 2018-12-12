Coast Guard continues response to Rattle Snake Bayou oil spill

Rattlesnake Bayou Oil Spill
December 12, 2018 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 8:06 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard is continuing to respond to a well discharging a mixture of crude oil, gas, and water near Port Sulphur.

The Coast Guard and Hilcorp are both conducting aerial assessments of the area. Source control crews have controlled the leak, and continue to work to repair the well in attempt to prevent further discharging, according to the report.

According to The Coast Guard, approximately 11,000 feet of hard boom has been deployed. Approximately 4,830 gallons of oily water mixture have been recovered so far. There are 116 oil spill response personnel on scene conducting containment and clean-up operations.

Assets being utilized include:

  • Ten  response vessels
  • Five  work boats
  • Ten  marco skimming vessels
  • Two  drum skimmers
  • Ten  airboats
  • Three  drone packages

Also involved in the response are:

  • Plaquemines  Parish Sherriff's Department
  • Plaquemines  Office of Environmental Management
  • Environmental  Safety and Health
  • Forefront  Emergency Management
  • OMI  Environmental Solutions
  • Coast  Guard Gulf Strike Team
  • Louisiana  Department of Environmental Quality
  • Louisiana  Department of Wildlife and Fisheries 
  • National  Oceanic Atmospheric Administration

Birds were observed in the affected area but were not able to be captured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is conducting wildlife response operations, according to The Coast Guard.

Hilcorp Energy has published a claims line for those impacted by the incident:

  • Claims  Phone: (337) 216-4311
  • Claims  Fax: (337) 216-4435

