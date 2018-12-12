Gas sold for a penny after pumps malfunction at Baton Rouge station

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Gas prices have been low for weeks, but nothing quite like this.
Regular unleaded gas was selling for just under two cents per gallon at a gas station in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.
A computer malfunction apparently caused the gas pumps at the Circle K on Highland Road at Staring Lane to drop to the bare minimum before workers noticed the problem and shut off the pumps. Regular unleaded gas was selling for $.019 per gallon. Premium unleaded fuel was selling for $.025 per gallon.
A receipt left at one of the pumps showed one customer "splurged" for the premium fuel and got 11.83 gallons. The customer paid just 30 cents.
The display on a neighboring pump showed someone received 14.23 gallons of regular unleaded and paid just 27 cents.
“I just filled up my car and came back with another car, but they’ve shut the pumps down,” said one man.
Another customer sped up to the station only to find the pumps shut off. “I saw it on Facebook,” he said. “I guess I’m a few minutes too late.”
A worker inside the store told customers a computer glitch caused the error and they were waiting for a supervisor to arrive to reset the pumps. It’s unknown how many customers got the cheap fuel before the error was detected.
