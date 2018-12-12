JP deputy shoots suspected car thief who escaped juvenile detention facility

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Jefferson Parish deputy shot a suspected car thief who has been on the run since escaping a juvenile detention facility in June.
Investigators said Monday night deputies found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Bridge City.
According to JPSO, two men leaving the store approached the car.
One man surrendered, but the other jumped in the vehicle and reversed towards the deputies, according to the report.
A deputy fired three shots and hit Samuel Taylor in the arm.
JPSO said Taylor got away, but later showed up at a hospital.
Taylor will be booked on charges including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer.
