LaPlace woman struck, killed on Airline Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A LaPlace woman was struck and killed on Airline Highway Tuesday night.
According to State Police, shortly before 10:00 p.m. Troop B investigated the fatal crash on US 61 near Vicknair Place.
The crash claimed the life of 36 year-old Kristy Zeigler.
According to State Police, Zeigler was walking west across the southbound right lane of US 61. A 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 43 year-old Randy Robertson of Norco, LA, was traveling south on US 61 in the right lane and struck Zeigler with the right front bumper.
Zeigler was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.
State Police believe Zeigler was impaired. Toxicology tests will be performed following an autopsy.
Robertson submitted to a blood test that will be analyzed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Robertson was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to police.
