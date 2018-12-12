Lawsuit filed against Archdiocese after another alleged Brignac rape victim comes forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another alleged sex abuse victim is suing the New Orleans Archdiocese for failing to protect him. Morris Daniels said defrocked Deacon George Brignac raped him repeatedly, and the church knew about it.
Decades after the abuse, Morris Daniels said he wants to tell his story to protect other children from abuse.
Normally, FOX 8 does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse, but in this case, Daniels did not want to hide in the shadows.
As a seventh-grader at Holy Rosary in the 1980s, Daniels said he had dreams of becoming a Catholic priest, but instead lived the worst year of his life.
“It’s painful, it’s humiliating, it’s a lot of things, and it needs to be told, it needs to be stopped,” said Daniels.
Daniels said he was bullied at school when Brignac stepped in and stopped it. Daniels said the protection came at a price. The lawsuit outlines how Brignac started to sexually abuse Daniels in the boys' bathroom at Holy Rosary. It then escalated to sodomy when Brignac would drive him off campus in his car.
“Being raped, being in the back of his car…he would take me to that park, fly those airplanes and take advantage of me, and as a kid I didn’t see anything wrong with this. He told me he loved me. He told me I was special. He told me this was our secret,” said Daniels.
Daniels said he thought he buried those memories until he recognized one of his friends recounting his story of abuse in a news report.
“I didn’t know he was being raped also…these memories came flooding back. I’m almost 50. These things hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Daniels.
After battling substance abuse, several failed marriages and failed businesses, Daniels said he wants to shine light on his story so other children won’t have to go through what he did.
“Your teachers are supposed to be role models in society. They’re supposed to protect you from harm and not take advantage of you,” said Daniels.
Attorney Roger Stetter said they tried to settle Daniels' case in mediation, without much success.
“The church started to nickel and dime my clients,” Stetter said.
The lawsuit is now filed in Civil Court, and Stetter said he hopes the church sees Daniels and other victims and has sympathy for what they’ve been through. He said if mediation doesn’t work, there are more lawsuits-in-waiting.
“They’re going to be hit with two more rape cases in January, a rape suit in February, and they may be hit with another one in March. Do they want to go to war with me? I’m not afraid of litigation,” said Stetter.
Now a volunteer firefighter in North Carolina, Daniels said he struggles returning to his hometown of New Orleans.
“I’ve pulled my own children out of a wrecked vehicle with the jaws of life, and having your children crying, ‘Daddy get me out of here' - you’d think that’s the roughest thing in the world. It’s not. Sitting right here this is the roughest. Dealing with what this man did to me and my friends, this is the roughest, and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” said Daniels.
Especially because he knows Brignac is still sitting at home while he struggles every day.
“I’ve had a lot of things happen in my life that possibly wouldn’t have happened had the Catholic Church protected me like they should have instead of putting me with a monster,” said Daniels.
Daniels said the experience completely ruined his faith and his faith in the Catholic Church.
The lawsuit notes they are asking for damages, but the amount is to be determined at trial.
We reached out to Brignac’s attorney, Martin Regan, but have not heard back.
The archdiocese said they do not comment on pending litigation but their prayers are with all victims of abuse.
