Lawsuit filed against Archdiocese after another alleged Brignac rape victim comes forward

“I’ve pulled my own children out of a wrecked vehicle with the jaws of life, and having your children crying, ‘Daddy get me out of here' - you’d think that’s the roughest thing in the world. It’s not. Sitting right here this is the roughest. Dealing with what this man did to me and my friends, this is the roughest, and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” said Daniels.