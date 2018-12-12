New details emerge in case of man arrested in connection to 4 rape cases

Daniel Meridy faces four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of aggravated kidnapping, with one count of each charge stemming from four different incidents from 2015 - 2018, court records show. (Orleans Justice Center jail)
December 12, 2018 at 5:51 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 5:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New details have emerged about the arrest of a man in connection with for rapes in New Orleans.

According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, DNA from four sexual assault kits matches Daniel Meridy’s DNA.

Each incident involved the sexual assault of a stranger at knife or gun point.

The rapes happened over a three and a half year period in Treme, Mid-City and Central City.

Investigators arrested Merridy Monday.

Bond has been set at $1.6 million.

