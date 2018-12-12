New details emerge in case of man arrested in connection to 4 rape cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New details have emerged about the arrest of a man in connection with for rapes in New Orleans.
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, DNA from four sexual assault kits matches Daniel Meridy’s DNA.
Each incident involved the sexual assault of a stranger at knife or gun point.
The rapes happened over a three and a half year period in Treme, Mid-City and Central City.
Investigators arrested Merridy Monday.
Bond has been set at $1.6 million.
