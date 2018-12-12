NOPD: Man dies after fall near Mid-City bar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a death that happened after a man left a bar in Mid-City.
Officers and emergency responders were called to the 500 block of S. Clark St. on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.
The person who was treated had bruising and discoloration to the left eye, police said. He was taken to UMC where he later died.
Witnesses told investigators that around 3 a.m. the victim stumbled as he left a bar in the 500 block of S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. and fell to the ground.
Family members identified the man as Julius Bagley, of Covington.
On Monday, NOPD investigators were informed by physicians at the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that the victim’s facial trauma was consistent with a fall described by witnesses.
Investigators were told there were no signs of foul play.
However, family members called Bagley’s death a “senseless act of violence,” and question the findings of the NOPD’s investigation. They are even offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an “arrest and conviction” in the case.
Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.
The investigation into this incident, led by First District detectives, remains open and active. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
