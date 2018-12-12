NOPD report: Woman robbed in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a simple robbery that happened at the lakefront on Tuesday night.
Investigators said in a preliminary report that a 19-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle at Lakeshore Dr. and Canal Blvd. when an unknown person approached and attempted to yank her from the vehicle.
The perpetrator grabbed the victim’s purse and told her to give him everything, police said.
The woman gave her attacker cash, at which time drove away in a four-door black vehicle.
The perpetrator is described as a black male, approximately 5’9”, with a medium brown complexion.
Call the NOPD if you have any information about the crime.
