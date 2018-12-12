NOPD seeks cell store robbery suspect caught on video

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a gunman seen on surveillance video robbing a MetroPCS store on Monday (Dec. 10).
At about 6:05 p.m., the victim was helping customers at the store in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue when a man wearing a black zip-up mask, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweater and blue jeans entered the store with a gun. The gunman demanded the victim’s property and fled the location with cash from the register. He fled westbound on South Claiborne Avenue.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Second District Detectives at 504-568-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
