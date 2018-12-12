NOPD: Suspect sought for armed robbery on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Bourbon Street.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street on Dec. 7.
The victim told police that around 3:30 a.m., an unknown man approached him from behind, bear hugged him, and stated that he had a weapon, according to the report.
Police say the man then searched the victim’s pockets and removed his wallet before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with any information regarding the pictured subject should contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
