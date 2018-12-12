Parish Cell Phone and Miscellaneous Expense Allowance Report

The Parish Council passed Resolution Number 132564 on 11/7/2018, “requesting the Council’s Office of Research and Budget Analysis to work with the Administration to draft a plan for Council consideration to clarify, revise, and codify the Parish’s policies with regard to car, phone and other allowances for executive and elected officials of Jefferson Parish.” Chairwoman Lee-Sheng’s office sent an email to the JPOIG announcing the adoption of Council Resolution 132564. Additionally, Councilwoman Van Vrancken responded separately, stating that while she believes the miscellaneous expense allowance is in fact authorized via Resolution 2101, she voted in favor of Council Resolution 132564.