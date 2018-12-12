Person of interest wanted for questioning, DNA test in homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking to question a man and get a DNA swab as part of a homicide investigation.
At about 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 8, NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call reporting an aggravated battery by shooting in the 5700 block of Hempstead Road.
Officers discovered a 21-year-old adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NOPD is looking for 18-year-old Joshua Wilson for questioning. A buccal swab search warrant has also been issued for Wilson.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Joshua Wilson is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
