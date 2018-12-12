QB Taysom Hill named Special Teams NFC Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints backup quarterback, and all-around athlete, has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Halfway through the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, with the Saints still struggling to do anything offensively, Hill's punt block changed the game.
The Saints outscored the Buccaneers 25-0 in the second half.
The Saints have now had players named as NFC players of the week on offense, defense and special teams in 2018.
Offense: Drew Brees (Wk. 3), Brees (Wk. 5), Michael Thomas (Wk. 9)
Defense: Demario Davis (Wk. 4), P.J. Williams (Wk. 8)
Special Teams: Taysom Hill (Wk. 14)
The NFL lists Hill as a QB and Special Teams player, but his all-around skill gives new meaning to the term “Who Dat” when he’s on the field.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.