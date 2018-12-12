David: Rain and storms Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain and a few storms will increase across the area on Thursday. A few storms could be strong. 1-2 inches of rain seems likely and a few spots may see a bit more. On Friday it will be windy and cooler with lots of clouds. Some drizzle of passing light rain will be possible but otherwise it should be mostly dry.
It stays somewhat breezy and cool on Saturday with less wind on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the weekend.
Little change next week with dry weather and seasonably cool conditions. Batches of clouds will be passing by from time to time obscuring the sun.
