Shelby: Strong storms possible tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Clouds and temperatures increase today as a powerful area of low pressure develops over Texas. The storm system will move across Louisiana tomorrow.
Widespread rain and storms are likely Thursday, and a few storms could be strong to even severe. There is a Level 1/5 or marginal risk of severe weather for all of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday.
It will turn windy and colder on Friday with temperatures in the 50s to even upper 40s near Mississippi. A few light showers or drizzle will be possible.
Quiet weather returns this weekend with just a few clouds and seasonably cool temperatures around 60 degrees during the afternoon.
