SILVER ALERT: 64-year-old with dementia missing in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Police are looking for a 64-year-old man with dementia who walked off from the bus station Wednesday morning.
Daniel Plata was at the Greyhound station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7 a.m. when he was last seen. Police describe him as being a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, blue jacket, and red tennis shoes. He was seen heading south from the bus station.
Police released a photo of him but say it is not recent and that Plata is not wearing the same clothes he was last seen in.
Anyone who has seen Plata is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.