VIDEO: Miss Sofie Lee finds balance with life on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From musician to Three Muses, Miss Sophie Lee does a lot to bring her unique talent to one of the most popular areas in New Orleans.
Miss Sophie Lee is a staple on Frenchmen St. Her mix of jazz, Dixieland and swing at The Spotted Cat are as exceptional as the dishes at her restaurant, Three Muses.
Her two lives in the Marigny started with roots in Illinois. But the balancing act is one she’s proud to walk in New Orleans.
Video produced by photojournalist Kia Callia.
