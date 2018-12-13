Afternoon showers, heavy downpours likely across South Mississippi on Thursday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain with the possibility of severe weather will be moving into South Mississippi Thursday afternoon but at least it won’t be as cold as it’s been over the last week. The temperatures will stay in the mid-60s but it will be very balmy outside as rain prepares to moves through the area. The rain is expected to arrive between midday and early afternoon and continue into the evening.
Because the heavy rain will be during the afternoon hours, that could mean delays for school buses and traffic in general. Some school districts have already sent weather warnings to parents advising them to be cautious if driving and allow more time for their children to get home.
There is the chance of flash flooding in areas that normally see rising water. However, the overall chance of flooding impacts are very low. There is also a chance of severe, damaging weather but it’s not very likely. The threat of tornadoes and 60+ mph gusts are very low.
On Friday, temperatures will drop back and some clouds will linger, which could bring some light sprinkling. Don’t let that get you down, though. More sunshine is headed our way by the weekend as the rain system starts to pull away to the east.
