Alton Sterling’s son accused of raping child

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The oldest son of Alton Sterling, the man killed in a controversial police shooting in 2016, is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Court documents state Cameron Sterling, 18, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday.
According to the arrest warrant, the incident happened on December 8 and involved an 8-year-old he was babysitting.
Sterling was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree rape.
Bond has not been set.
