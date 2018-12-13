Brees on getting the 1-seed in the NFC: ’It’s great to be in a position where you control your own destiny’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints hold the 1-seed in the NFC and are hungry for a playoff bye. On the other sideline Monday night, the Panthers are in turmoil with a 5-game losing streak.
They’re a prideful group. They’re very well-coached, and their backs are against the wall. So we’re going to get their best performance, and it’s Monday Night Football at their place," said Drew Brees about the struggling Panthers.
“So all the reasons for them to play well, and all the reasons for us to play well. We got a lot at stake. In many cases the most desperate team wins. So we’ve created the sense of urgency around here. We know what’s at stake each and every game, and each every and snap is that important. We recognize it. That’s why there’s such a great sense of urgency. It’s great to be in a position where you control your own destiny. We don’t need to be scoreboard watching. We focus on our stuff, and it all takes care of itself.”
The Saints are currently a 6-point favorite over the Panthers.
