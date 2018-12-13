City Council members prepare for changes to the S&WB’s board of directors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board continues to wrestle with cash reserve issues, a city council committee is preparing to discuss a change in the composition of the S&WB’s board of directors.
"We’re really below zero days in cash for drainage,” said Rosita Thomas, finance administrator for the Sewerage and Water Board.
Thomas gave the update during the S&WB’s Finance Committee meeting Wednesday (Dec. 12).
Since the widespread flooding of August 2017 and revelations that some drainage pumps were not working, there has been heightened public scrutiny of the agency which oversees water, sewer and drainage systems in the city.
"What we want to do is open this up to some public input on the new appointments to the Sewerage and Water Board,” City Councilman Joe Giarrusso said, who serves as chairman of the City Council’s Public Works Committee.
Last Saturday, voters overwhelmingly approved a city charter amendment to remove one of the mayor’s appointees from the SWB’s board of directors and add a city council representative. The representative can either be the chairman of the Public Works Committee, another city council member or a civil engineer.
“The legislation itself says as chair of the Public Works [Committee], I can make the selection on my own, but I really want to make sure we’re having a dialogue with people about that,” Giarrusso said. “I will tell you not a single civil engineer has applied or asked to serve on the Sewerage and Water Board even though this has been circulating for a long time.”
He added that he will not appoint himself to serve on the board.
“And my concern is either one, or two things happening,” Giarrusso said. “One is I think people know I have been critical of the Sewerage and Water Board, and been willing to step out and say these are the problems that we’re having, and if you’re on that board and you’re in the room, do you start becoming co-opted into the conversation, and have people say, you’re joking, just go a little easier on us about this,”
The agency’s ongoing financial predicament has raised concerns.
"So from last month to this month, our expenses exceeded our revenues by $4 million,” Thomas said.
“My concerns are serious,” Giarrusso said. “One of the things we’ve said repeatedly is at some point we’re going to need to talk about a drainage fee for everybody across the city, residents, businesses, non-profits, we’re all going to have to be at this table, but I will not go out and try and sell that until I feel like the financial house is in order.”
The agency is also plagued with complaints about incorrect customer bills.
“So, whoever is representing us we want to make sure at the meeting they’re talking about billing, they’re talking about service cuts, they’re talking about boil water advisories, and just making sure we’re asking all the right questions,” Giarrusso said.
