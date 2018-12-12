Dozens of inmates work to send $17k to their families for Christmas

He’s now earning money. Sheriff Cazes allows work release inmates to send their families up to $500 twice a year: at Christmas and when school starts. He says it’s a morale booster and prepares them to leave the prison. “They go to work every day. They are not in prison uniform anymore versus if they do not have the chance to come here and go through this program and get a job, they are going back onto the streets and back into society with nothing that they came in with,” said Cazes.