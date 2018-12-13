Drier weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will stick around on Friday along with a fairly gusty breeze. There will also be some sprinkles or occasional light rain but the chances for measurable rain is only around 20% or less. A cooler breeze moves in on Saturday with some sun breaks. More sun is expected Sunday. The weekend will be dry.
Dry conditions will continue into the first part of next week with typical December weather. Another weak cold front may bring a chance for rain by next Thursday.
