Family believes man’s death should be investigated as a homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of 34-year-old Jules Bagley believes he was beaten to death, and they want answers after he was found dead in Mid-City over the weekend. They’re offering a $30,000 reward for any information surrounding his death.
Beau Bagley describes his nephew and godson as a hard-working and caring family man.
“He wanted his family to be proud, and he was so proud of his job. It was something he worked for for a long time," said Beau Bagley.
Jules Bagley had just earned a job as a ship captain, was engaged to be married, and Beau says his nephew was excited for this next chapter of his life.
“Everyone kept saying this was going to be the best Christmas,” said Beau Bagley.
But everything changed, and Bagley said the family wants answers.
“I know he’d gone out to celebrate and he didn't make it home,” said Beau Bagley.
The NOPD said according to witnesses, Jules Bagley stumbled out of DMacs bar on Jefferson Davis Parkway around 3 a.m. and fell. The owner said according to his employees, they didn’t serve him a drink. But the family questions why a 911 call was placed nearly four hours later and his body was found on the other side of a park.
NOPD said they responded to the 500 block of S. Clark street around 7 a.m. They said there was bruising and discoloration to Jules' left eye, which was consistent with a fall, but there was no evidence Jules had suffered any blunt force trauma.
The family said something’s not adding up.
“This is much more than a fall, that there was foul play involved, and even if it was a fall, someone can make you fall, too,” Beau Bagley said.
What’s more, Bagley said his nephew didn’t have all of his personal belongings.
“The cash was gone, so that doesn’t make sense. The word the family’s using is ‘suspicious.’ Very suspicious,” said Beau Bagley.
Beau Bagley said they believe someone killed his nephew, and hope the offer of a reward will bring forth more information.
“If someone did this, they want to make sure they’re arrested, tried and convicted,” Beau said, saying that because of his nephew’s death, their family is changed forever.
The coroner’s office said Jules Bagley’s death is still under investigation. They are waiting on toxicology results, which could take several weeks.
