Federal probe ongoing into mail carriers in Baton Rouge allegedly disposing of mail

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is investigating ongoing issues with mail service at the post office on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge after carriers allegedly threw some mail away and returned to office with undelivered mail. That’s according to a report from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.
According to Congressman Garret Graves, the USPS headquarters in Washington, D.C. and the regional office in Florida are both aware of the issues and say several letter carriers have been fired. He says mail carriers will start seven-day mail service this week to make up for time lost due to issues, which was only made worse by the busy holiday season.
The office on Bennington Avenue services the 70808 zip code, which includes areas such as the LSU lakes, University Gardens, Southdowns, and Kenilworth. Graves says residents in the University Gardens neighborhood say they did not receive mail at all last week.
Residents in the 70806 zip code have also reported having isolated incidents. This area, which is serviced by the Government Street office, includes Capital Heights and the Garden District. Graves says these isolated issues do not appear to be related to the issues at the Bennington office, however.
It’s currently unclear if criminal charges will be filed.
