Grand Jury indicts Slidell man in separate rapes of two juvenile girls
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted James Bishop, 67, of Slidell, Wednesday (Dec. 12) of two counts of aggravated rape of a victim under 13, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and production of pornography involving juveniles.
December 13, 2018 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 9:03 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Slidell man has been indicted by a St. Tammany Grand Jury in two separate rapes of juvenile girls.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, James Bishop, 67, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape of a victim under 13, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and production of pornography involving juveniles.

Bishop is accused of molesting and raping two girls on separate occasions over a period of years from the time the girls were ages 8 and 9, according to Montgomery.

