Grand Jury indicts Slidell man in separate rapes of two juvenile girls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Slidell man has been indicted by a St. Tammany Grand Jury in two separate rapes of juvenile girls.
According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, James Bishop, 67, was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape of a victim under 13, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and production of pornography involving juveniles.
Bishop is accused of molesting and raping two girls on separate occasions over a period of years from the time the girls were ages 8 and 9, according to Montgomery.
