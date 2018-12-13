Irving scores Boston's last 12 in 130-125 OT win at Wizards

Wall was not thrilled with the officiating, saying the Wizards kept getting whistled for "ticky-tack" fouls, but did not get the same sort of calls when they had the ball. "We get so many hand-check calls to put those guys on the free throw line. Let guys make plays," he said. "I mean, then we drive to the basket, getting fouled, and we're not getting it." Washington actually took more foul shots, 29 to 25; the Wizards only made 21, while the Celtics were perfect at the line. "We play just as aggressive as anybody else," Wall said. "So I don't understand it. I don't respect it."