Lawsuit: Teen raped by Salesian priest in 1970s

This September, the lawsuit says the alleged victim “wrote a detailed letter to Archbishop Gregory Aymond” about the assault, and Aymond called the man and eventually met with him in October. The lawsuit says, “Archbishop Aymond expressed to CJ Doe that he knew Father Sam very well, and that he believed CJ Doe’s story.” But a statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans disputes that claim. While the Archdiocese says Aymond did meet with the alleged victim, it says the archbishop did not know the accused priest. The Archdiocese statement goes on to say, “after hearing the victim’s story, the archbishop put him in touch with the Salesians for further care and counseling.”