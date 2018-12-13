LSU safety Grant Delpit named unanimous All-American

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU safety Grant Delpit is just the ninth player in program history to be a unanimous All-American.
To be a unanimous All-American, a player must be chosen first team by the five major organizations: the Walter Camp Foundation, The Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches' Association, and The Sporting News.
Delpit, a sophomore, had five interceptions this season. That was good enough to lead the SEC and ranks him No. 2 in the nation.
He also led the Tigers in tackles for loss. He finished the regular season with 9.5 TFLs and 5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered one.
