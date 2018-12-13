Man charged with sexual assault in two cold cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Angola prison inmate has been charged with two sexual assaults in New Orleans that happened in the early 1990s.
Tyrone Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. The separate attacks on women took place 34 days apart, on Dec. 9, 1991, and on Jan. 12, 1992.
Jones, 44, faces mandatory lifetime imprisonment if convicted of either rape charge or either aggravated kidnapping count.
Jones is currently is serving a life sentence for the attempted rape and attempted murder of a New Orleans mother, and the rape and attempted murder of her daughter in a 1995 incident.
Jones was convicted and sentenced in 1997 to serve life for those crimes as an habitual felony offender.
Jones was allegedly linked by DNA results to the two additional sex crimes charged in the new indictment.
The "cold-case" hits involve these cases:
Dec. 9, 1991 -- A 21-year-old woman walking to a bus stop following her fast-food restaurant shift in New Orleans East was abducted at gunpoint and raped in the 6800 block of Mayo Boulevard.
Jan. 12, 1992 -- A 19-year-old woman arguing with her boyfriend demanded to be let out of a car to walk home in New Orleans East. A man who passed her on a bicycle around 2 a.m. circled back, abducted her at knifepoint, and raped her in the back yard of an abandoned house in the 6900 block of Bunker Hill Road.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.