Man pleads guilty to 4th DWI in Assumption Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old Assumption Parish man pleaded guilty to his fourth DWI last week, according to the district attorney’s office.
Donald Bolden, of Napoleonville, was pulled over on Dec. 26, 2016 after officers observed a traffic violation.
Deputies said Bolden was intoxicated.
During an interview, deputies detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Bolden’s person. Bolden was given multiple opportunities to submit to sobriety tests which he refused.
Bolden told deputies to just take him to jail.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a styrofoam cup containing a liquid substance along with a half pint of vodka and a bottle of sprite.
Bolden was placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was given an opportunity to submit to a chemical breath test, which he also refused.
Deputies and assisting troopers secured a search warrant to obtain blood from Bolden. The blood sample was taken from Bolden and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for scientific analysis.
Scientific analysis indicated that Bolden had a blood alcohol concentration of .10g%.
Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, as per the plea agreement with prosecutors, Bolden was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
