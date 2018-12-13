Metairie man arrested in connection with Veterans Boulevard bar robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the robbery of a bar on Veterans Boulevard, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Strate, 39, faces one count of armed robbery. The incident happened Monday (Dec. 10) just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Veterans Boulevard, where investigators said a man entered the bar, brandished a gun and demanded property from the bartender. He fled the bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Through investigation and speaking with witnesses, Strate was identified and later found outside his home in the 2800 block of Tugie Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office said during questioning Strate admitted his involvement in the robbery.
