Miss. Supreme Court denies appeal for former Hancock Co. coach convicted of touching a child

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An ex-teacher and former high school basketball coach convicted of having sex with a student will not get a new trial.
The Mississippi Supreme Court denied Leslie Danielle DeWitt’s motion to hear her case.
DeWitt, who was teacher and coach at Hancock High, was convicted in 2016 of two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. During her trial testimony detailed DeWitt’s sexual relationship with female 10th grade student and basketball player.
The state’s court of appeals previously denied DeWitt’s motion for a new hearing.
The court of appeals decision usually will be the final word in the case, unless it sends the case back to the trial court for additional proceedings, or the parties ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.
DeWitt is serving a 30-year sentence without possibility of early release and must register as a sex offender once she is released.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.