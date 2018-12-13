N.O. Councilman Jay Banks chosen to serve on Sewerage and Water Board

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has been selected to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans following a special meeting on Thursday. This comes after the board reported financial issues last month.
Voters approved an amendment on Saturday that would allow the Public Works Committee to remove one of the mayor’s appointed board members and replace them with a city council representative.
Chairman Joe Giarusso could give the job to a city council member, a civil engineer, or himself, but said he wants public input on the decision.
The board is facing financial issues after reporting it has no money in its drainage department, with $4 million in expenses adding up in just the last month.
