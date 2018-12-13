NOPD arrests suspect in connection with Gentilly murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Gentilly.
Abdul Madison, 18, was arrested by the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad Thursday for the murder of Melvin Carter. Carter was shot and killed in the early morning hours of December 6 near the intersection of Sere Street and St. Anthony Street.
According to investigators, police received a call around 2:25 a.m. about a shooting in the area. Carter later arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homicide detectives were able to develop and positively identify Madison as the shooter.
Madison has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second degree murder.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.