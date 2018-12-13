NOPD officer injured during training exercise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A New Orleans Police Department officer was injured Thursday during a training exercise.
According to NOPD, the officer was on his motorcycle when he fell from the bike and injured his leg.
NOPD officials say the injury is not serious, but the officer was checked out by EMS.
The accident happened at Roosevelt Way and Canal Street.
According to NOPD, it has not been determined whether or not the accident happened because of the rain, or an issue with one of the tires on the bike.
