NOPD: Person-of-interest sought in multiple vehicle thefts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person-of-interest wanted in connection with multiple auto thefts.
On December 6, 2018, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., several unknown men in a dark sedan and an Audi A4 stolen out of the Second District entered the Third District and allegedly stole vehicles from the Lakeview/Lake Vista areas, according to NOPD.
NOPD said all five vehicles were seen together at the intersection of Feliciana and Industry streets where the subjects emptied the vehicles and fled the area.
On December 7, 2018 the Highlander and Audi where seen in the Third District around 1 p.m. when several subjects were seen exiting the vehicles and breaking into other vehicles throughout the Gentilly Area, according to the report.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or the Third District at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
