NOPD searching for suspects who burglarized unmarked unit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary.
According to NOPD, the incident happened on Sunday December 9, 2018, around 2:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Press Drive.
The vehicle targeted was an unmarked NOPD vehicle, according to the report.
NOPD said the suspects were driving a white pickup truck which may have been used in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Third District.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Roger Caillouet or any Third District detective at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
