Officers seize 8.6 lbs. of heroin during traffic stop on North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish seized approximately 8.6 pounds of black tar heroin during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Members of the Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling into St. Tammany Parish after allegedly seeing the driver commit a traffic violation.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gabriela Gonzalez 39, of Houston, and the passenger identified as Elizabeth Alvarez, 42, also of Houston, told deputies they were traveling from Houston, but the women provided contradicting information about their destination.
Officers and K-9 Echo allegedly found the heroin in a container inside the vehicle. Deputies seized the illegal narcotics and arrested both Gonzalez and Alvarez.
They were booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of L.R.S. 40:966AC – Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Heroin). Gonzalez was also booked for L.R.S. 32:81 – Following Too Close.
The STPSO Narcotics Task Force Unit is composed of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mandeville Police Department.
