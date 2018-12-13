Pelicans beat red-hot Thunder, get back to .500 for the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis racked up a season-high 44 points, and grabbed 18 boards in a win over the best team in Western Conference record-wise, the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-9), 118-114.
Yeah, but you’re going to have to grind it out against that team. They play so hard and they’re so big and the things they do best is what we struggle with," said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
Julius Randle had 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday dropped in 20 points and 10 assists.
It’s not like we depend on them to carry the load. They are the load. It’s who we’re going to go to. I thought A.D. was absolutely great tonight. I thought Julius (Randle) was really good. Jrue (Holiday) defensively, once again, was really good," said Gentry.
“At that point, I feel like it’s just an opportunity. We’re hard to stop, especially when A.D. has 45 or so. I think with me and Ju (Julius Randle) just complimenting him and being aggressive, a little bit of a short bench, but I think people came in and gave good minutes," said Jrue Holiday.
The Pelicans (15-15) have now flip-flopped wins and losses for the 10th consecutive game.
The Pels won’t play again until Sunday night at home against Miami at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.