Rolling Thunder national motorcycle tribute to end after next year

WASHINGTON (CNN/RNN) - The annual “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle tribute to veterans will stop rolling in Washington, D.C. after next year.
Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists have descended on the nation's capital every Memorial Day weekend since 1988.
But a spokeswoman for the group says the ride on Sunday, May 26, of next year will be the 32nd and final one.
The event honors service members killed in action or held as prisoners of war.
It usually starts at the Pentagon parking lot, goes over a bridge into D.C. and circles the National Mall, before ending by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Organizers say the costs of putting on the national ride have become prohibitive, with last year's event costing $200,000.
Going forward, instead of the national ride, there will be regional events held by local chapters across the U.S.
But, not so fast said AMVETS (American Veterans), a veterans service organization. The group suggested it wouldn’t let Rolling Thunder come to a screeching halt.
“AMVETS National Headquarters believes in the mission of #rollingthunder. It is too important to simply let it stop,” Christine Kirkley, the group’s national development office, said on Facebook.
AMVETS national executive director also weighed in.
“We have been concerned this was coming for some time, so we’ve prepared. We will not let this vital demonstration in our nation’s capital end," Joe Chenelly said. "If you have hotel reservations for Memorial Day weekend 2020, don’t cancel them.”
The organization didn’t say what it’s plans were.
