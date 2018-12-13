Shelby: Rain expected today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Rain is likely today with a few storms after lunch time. 1-2 inches of rain seems likely, and a few spots could see a bit more. There is an isolated chance for a strong or severe storm with the highest chance near the coast.
On Friday, windy and cloudy conditions will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Highs will top out around the 60 degree mark. Some drizzle or passing light rain is possible, but otherwise it should be mostly dry.
We will be breezy and cool on Saturday with less wind on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the weekend.
Little change is expected next week with dry weather and seasonably cool conditions. Batches of clouds will be passing by from time to time.
