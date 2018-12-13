Source: Former Sheriff Jack Strain under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of teens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law enforcement source confirmed Wednesday that authorities are investigating allegations that former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain sexually abused teenagers.
The source said the allegations are being investigated by the FBI and the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The feds have already charged two of Strain’s former top aids in an alleged kickback scheme involving a work release program. Skip Keen and David Hanson are charged with setting up a company in the names of their children so Strain could award a no-bid contract to the company.
The law enforcement source said part of the investigation centers around whether Strain awarded Keen and Hanson the contract, in part, to keep them quiet about alleged sexual abuse.
Strain has not been charged with any crime.
His attorney did not respond to our request for a comment.
