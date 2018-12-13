Special meeting called to determine council representative for S&WB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A special meeting will be held Thursday to discuss who will be the city council representative on the Sewerage and Water Board.
The meeting comes after New Orleans voters decided Saturday to appoint someone to the Beleaguered Board.
Voters approved a city charter amendment to remove one of the mayor’s appointees from the board and add a city council representative.
That representative can either be the chair of the council’s Public Works Committee, which is Joe Jarusso, another city council member, or a civil engineer.
Jarusso said no civil engineers have applied for the job so far, and wants to hold a special meeting to discuss who that person should be.
He also said he is cautious about appointing himself.
“And my concern is either one, or two things happening, one is I think people know I have been critical of the Sewerage and Water Board, and been willing to step out and say these are the problems that we’re having and if you’re on that board and you’re in the room do you start becoming co-opted into the conversation, and have people say, you’re joking just go a little easier on us about this," said Jarusso.
The decision comes after the S&WB faces several issues including resident complaints over massive water bills.
